New Kids On The Block Re-Release "Hangin' Tough" To Celebrate Album's 30th Anniversary

Late last year, New Kids on the Block announced their intentions to reissue their incredible second album Hangin' Tough in honor of its 30th anniversary.

Well, that day has finally come.

The band re-released the album for sale earlier today, and along with the ten original tracks, we get remixes and extended editions of those songs, along with three brand new tracks.

The 30th Anniversary Edition of Hangin’ Tough is out now! #HanginTough30 https://t.co/e0Krycr71p pic.twitter.com/lsSHSkId4T — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) March 8, 2019

The full track list is as follows:

1. “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”

2. “Please Don’t Go Girl”

3. “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

4. “Cover Girl”

5. “I Need You”

6. “Hangin’ Tough”

7. “I Remember When”

8. “What’Cha Gonna Do (About It)”

9. “My Favorite Girl”

10. “Hold On”

11. “Please Don’t Go Girl (Extended Version)”

12. “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” – 7″ Version

13. “I’ll Be Loving You Forever” – 7″ Remix

14. “Hangin’ Tough (TOUGHER MIX)” (previously unreleased in the U.S.)

15. “Cover Girl” – 7″ Remix (previously unreleased in the U.S.)

16. “80s Baby” (feat. Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson)

17. “Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)”

18. “The Way You Should Be Loved”

New Kids on the Block are preparing for their upcoming tour "The Mixtape Tour," which will feature Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. The tour begins May 2nd, and is in Dallas at American Airlines Center May 17th!

