McDonalds Adding (4) International Favs To DFW Menu

June 3, 2019
Blake Powers
McDonald's

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

For the 1st time in McDonald's history, the company is adding what it calls "worldwide favorites" to it's U.S. menu of 14,000 locations, beginning Wednesday, according to Guidelive.

All (4) of the international offerings were first tested in Miami and Grand Rapids, MI to help determine national acceptance. 

New McDonald's menu items include the New Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain).

Plus, McDonald's will offer:

  • Cheesey Bacon Fries (from Australia)
  • Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich - crispy chicken breast, a piece of moxxarella, 3 Roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce, slivered onions, plus tomato-herb sauce (from Canada)
  •  Stroopwafel McFlurry - vanilla soft-serve ice cream twirled with a Dutch waffle, plus caramel sauce (the Netherlands)

This Thursday, McDonald's will host a "currency exchange" promotion in which you can bring any kind of currency into a participating location between 2 and 5pm CT and exchance it for (1) of the four new menu items, and the value does not have to equal the price of the item. 

Some North Texas McDonald's locations are already selling the new menu items, which will only be available until late July, unless groups of franchisees agree to continue selling them.

Which of the new McDonald's "worldwide favorites" looks tasty to you?

Tags: 
McDonald's
McDonald's Worldwide Favorites Menu
McDonald's Currency Exchange Promotion
McDonald's New Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger
McDonald's New Cheesey Bacon Fries
McDonald's New Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich
McDonald's New Stroopwafel McFlurry

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes