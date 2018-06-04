New Photos Of Johnny Depp Have Fans Worried He's Sick

Johnny Depp is taking a small break from filming and is currently on tour in Russia with his band, Hollywood Vampires.

Several photos of his journey have gone viral on social media, as the 54-year-old is looking pale and rather thin. These photos have fans worried that he is currently sick. Some of the messages being written online include, "Johnny Depp is not doing well guys," and "Please please tell me that Johnny Depp is just prepping for a movie and not that he is sick cause he doesn't look so good here."

New disturbing photos of Johnny Depp in Russia has his fans concerned for his health.



The movie star is currently taking a break from filming movies and is touring overseas with his band. pic.twitter.com/JxGQG70d8f — Pop Crave News (@PopCrave) June 3, 2018

Other fans have been dismissing the rumors surrounding Depp's state of health as just rampant speculation. One Twitter user wrote, "Just saw #JohnnyDepp in concert in Hamburg. He looks healthy, happy and he had so much fun. ... How pictures can deceive an impression."

Me, Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry from @hollywoodvamps ------ My life is complete ------ can't believe it's all FOR REAL! pic.twitter.com/GHjQfjr9FV — Katty Lutik♔ (@_Katty_McBowie) June 1, 2018

Depp's next film, City of Lies, is due out for release September 7th, followed by the next installment in the Harry Potter series Fantastic Beasts, The Crimes of Grindelwald November 16th.

