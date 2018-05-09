New Study Suggests Re-Thinking Vacation Planning
Daily Mail reports a new study from Purdue Univesity reveals you may want to rethink how you plan a vacation.
Tourism expert Xinran Lehto says, "Lying on the beach for many, many days is not the best way to recharge yourself,' she explained. 'After a while you get bored and anxious, then you start thinking about work and things at home you need to do. That’s not healthy for you."
Lehto recommends choosing a vacation destination that includes the following:
1. a place you are "facinated" by
2. a place you feel "compatible" with
3. a place in which you can be "in harmony" with
4. a place of "away-ness"
Lehto feels making sure your vacation choice includes the above, will help lessen the chance of you thinking about work, other non-vacation oriented thoughts, and help you immerse yourself in your surroundings.
No offense to Xinran Lehto, but my perfect vacation includes a LOT of beach time and "unplugging" to avoid career related thoughts. All of of which, I have zero problem enjoying and doing... :).