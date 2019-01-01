New TEXRail $1 Billion 9-Stop Train Service Opens Saturday

January 1, 2019
Blake Powers
Trinity Metro TEXRail

Photo: courtesy of Trinity Metro

Blake Powers

The new $1 billion TEXRail 27-mile train system operated by the Trinity Metro transit agency, which connects DFW International Airport to downtown Ft. Worth, opens for service this Saturday, according to NBC 5

The route will feature 9 stops including Ft. Worth (4), Grapevine, and North Richland Hills (2).

Trinity Metro will offer FREE rides until Feb. 1, when one-way tickets will cost $2.50.

The full one-way trip will be 52 mins and approx. 8,000 daily riders are expected by the end of the year.

TEXRail's annual operating costs for the service are predicted at $13 mil, which will be covered by fares, sales taxes and federal funds.

 

 

