New TEXRail $1 Billion 9-Stop Train Service Opens Saturday

The new $1 billion TEXRail 27-mile train system operated by the Trinity Metro transit agency, which connects DFW International Airport to downtown Ft. Worth, opens for service this Saturday, according to NBC 5.

The route will feature 9 stops including Ft. Worth (4), Grapevine, and North Richland Hills (2).

Trinity Metro will offer FREE rides until Feb. 1, when one-way tickets will cost $2.50.

The full one-way trip will be 52 mins and approx. 8,000 daily riders are expected by the end of the year.

TEXRail's annual operating costs for the service are predicted at $13 mil, which will be covered by fares, sales taxes and federal funds.