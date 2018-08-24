NFL Players Unhappy With How Ugly They Look IN Madden '19

This is 2018 and video game graphics are still lacking in some part for some reason.

If someone told you that you would be in a video game, you might be excited as to what you might look like. That’s not the case for most NFL players.

When Houston Texans defensive end Christian Covington, saw his Madden ’19 character he was a little speechless and not in a good way. Covington posted on Twitter that his character looks ugly. “Guess I have to accept the fact that I’m ugly now....Say it ain’t so Madden.... smh”.

A few other NFL players joined the conversation saying their characters aren’t any better with side by side comparisons.

You think that's bad, they made Trent Taylor look like my ugly ass... pic.twitter.com/kw3obl9V2U — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 22, 2018

Did yall see what they did to my mans Daron Payne?! Why does he have mutton chops? pic.twitter.com/PHgZ19wtCP — Hines (@HinesmanTrophy) August 22, 2018

You would think by now that Madden characters would look like their real-life counterparts.

Via: Mashable