Nicholas Cage: Marriage #4?

Nicholas Cage has been married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), 2002 Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016, including their son Kal-El Coppola Cage), and he has a son named Weston Coppola Cage from a relationship with Christina Fulton.

Nicholas and new girlfriend Erika Kolke were first rumored to be a couple when see together last spring while he was in Puerto Rico filming the upcoming movie Primal, with co-stars Famke Janssen (X-men) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos).

Now, E! News reports Nicholas has applied for a marriage license with Kolke in Clark County, Nevada (Las Vegas area).

Best wishes to Nicholas and Erika!