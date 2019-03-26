Nicholas Cage: Marriage #4?

March 26, 2019
Blake Powers
Nicholas Cage

Blake Powers

Nicholas Cage has been married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), 2002 Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016, including their son Kal-El Coppola Cage), and he has a son named Weston Coppola Cage from a relationship with Christina Fulton.

Nicholas and new girlfriend Erika Kolke were first rumored to be a couple when see together last spring while he was in Puerto Rico filming the upcoming movie Primal, with co-stars Famke Janssen (X-men) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos).

Now, E! News reports Nicholas has applied for a marriage license with Kolke in Clark County, Nevada (Las Vegas area).

Best wishes to Nicholas and Erika!

Nicholas Cage
Erika Kolke
Prima
Famke Janssen
Michael Imperioli
Clark County NV
Las Vegas
marriage license

