Nicholas Cage Claims FRAUD and Divorced After 69 Days

On March 23, Nicholas Cage and Erika Koike were married in Las Vegas, and it soon turned tumultuous.

Shortly before the wedding, TMZ released photos of them arguing and just hours after the wedding, they were seen arguing near the valet at the Bellagio.

After 4 days of marriage, Nicholas filed for an annulment on the basis of fraud, claiming Erika didn't disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person" and her criminal past. Erika claimed she lost professional opportunities, her reputation was damaged by his allegations, and wanted him to pay her attorney fees and provide spousal support!

Nic's documents also noted the had "such conflict in personalities and dispositions that are so deep as to render the two incompatible in marriage." Nicholas did not receive an annulment, so he opted for divorce.

TMZ reports as of Friday May 31st, 2019, a judge in Clark County, NV signed off on Nicholas's divorce to Erika. No word yet if he'll have to pay her attorney's fees and spousal support after a marriage that lasted 69 days.