Nickelodeon Rebooting 'Rugrats' For TV and Movie

If you know someone who grew up watching Nickelodeon's Rugrats (1991-2004) with Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Susie and Angelica, which focused on a baby's point of view of the world, Paramount Pictures has given the green-light to a reboot! Original creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain will return as Executive Producers.

Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim President of Nickelodean, told Variety, “Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures"...“What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.” Variety reports 26 new episodes have been ordered.

Rugrats voice-actor Cheryl Chase, who voiced 'Angelica' for 9 years, recently told TMZ that Nickelodeon has contacted her saying they'll be in contact soon.

Plus, Paramount's new film division Paramount Players, will do a live-action CGI character based movie. written by David Goodman. Paramount Players President Brian Robbins told Variety, “Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans"...“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the “Rugrats” crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

The Rugrats movie will be released Nov. 13, 2020.