Nike Releases Slide Sandals That Feature A Fanny Pack On The Strap

The pocket game will never be the same again.

Nike has taken the initiative to solve the age old question of where do you put your crap when you don't have any pockets to spare? And hey, plenty of swim trunks today do not have pockets, and if you're stuck carrying pool floaties and coolers, where do you put your wallet, phone, or keys? Well, with Nike's latest edition of their Benassi Slides, that worry ceases to exist.

These shoes have a fanny pack attached to them! Situated comfortably on the strap of the slide, we're surprised nobody has thought of this before!

Nike “Fanny Pack” Benassi Slides Summer 2018 pic.twitter.com/zmyqkHmNpP — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) May 29, 2018

The reaction to these can probably be best described as flabbergasted, while leaning more on the positive side!

Two questions:

1) Why did Nike put fanny packs on slides?

2) Do I need them? pic.twitter.com/2PePYVotMY — Norm Kelly (@norm) May 30, 2018

Time to grow up and start saving some money

*Nike creates fanny pack slides*

Me: pic.twitter.com/SLw0fT1sV5 — Spilly (@bigmike_1845) May 31, 2018

The slides are expected to be released later this summer, and will come in a variety of colors.

Via CBS 8