No Criminal Charges To Be Filed In Prince's Death

In the death of Prince, the artist's toxicolocy report showed "exceedingly hight" levels of the opiod Fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, even beyond the norm for someone with chronic pain.

Now, TMZ reports Carver County Attorney Mark Metz says Prince took counterfeit Vicodin, laced with Fentanyl, and due to insufficient evidence as to who supplied him, zero criminal charges will be filed.

In addition, Metz says it is likely Prince took one of the counterfeit Vicodin when he overdosed on a private jet the week before his passing. TMZ broke that story in which Prince's plane made an emergency landing in Moline, IL, where emergency medics had to give him (2) shots of Narcan, saving his life.

Plus, Metz says Dr. Michael Schulenberg's prescription of Percocet for Prince, had zero correlation to Prince's death.

Now the question remains as to where Prince obtained the counterfeit Vicodin laced with Fentanyl, and who provided it!?