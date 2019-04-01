Air France Adding Non-Stops From DFW To European Destinations

DFW International is adding it's 13th international passenger carrier!

If visiting Paris France, Dublin Ireland or Munich Germany are on your bucket-list, there is good news!

NBC 5 reports Air France has added non-stop flights from DFW to Paris.

Air France will be flying (5) non-stop flights per week from DFW International to Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport.

In addition, Dublin Ireland and Munich Germany flights will be available this summer.

Plan your trips as far in advance as possible and enjoy!