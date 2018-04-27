North and South Korea Ending Longtime Conflict

Eventhough combat between North and South Korea ended in 1952, the conflict has continued... until now!

Dallas Morning News reports via The New York Times, that North and South Korea are planning to end all hostile acts over "land, sea and air" that can lead to issues between the two. Both intend on removing all nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula, and to pursue conversations with the U.S. towards declaring an official end to the Korean War.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jai-In planted a symbolic tree, commemorating declaring the end of the war, according to Sky News.

Both leaders announced today that beginning May 1, all loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts aimed across each country's borders and flying propoganda leaflets, will cease.

In another effort to bring peace, both countries have agreed to designate their western maritime border a "peace zone", allowing fishermen from both countries to do so, in safety.

Military discussions to reduce tensions are planned for next month.

Best wishes to North and South Korea on building a better future, together!