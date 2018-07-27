North Texan Parents Spend The Most In America On Back-To-School Supplies

NBC 5 reports a survey by Deloitte Consumer Business reveals parents across the country spend an average of $510 on back-to-school needs, while North Texas parents spend the most, averaging $561!

Here are some interesting North Texas back-to-school shopping facts:

DFW area parents prefer purchasing school supplies in stores

DFW area parents spend double shopping in stores versus online

59% of DFW area parents begin back-to-school shopping in July, versus the national average of 52%

Bottom line, North Texas parents shop early, want to see their purchases, buy more in person, and overall.

My wife and I started a couple weeks ago, with some well priced basics at Costco. Better now than last minute.