North Texan Parents Spend The Most In America On Back-To-School Supplies

July 27, 2018
Blake Powers
The number one
Blake Powers

NBC 5 reports a survey by Deloitte Consumer Business reveals parents across the country spend an average of $510 on back-to-school needs, while North Texas parents spend the most, averaging $561

Here are some interesting North Texas back-to-school shopping facts:

  • DFW area parents prefer purchasing school supplies in stores
  • DFW area parents spend double shopping in stores versus online
  • 59% of DFW area parents begin back-to-school shopping in July, versus the national average of 52%

Bottom line, North Texas parents shop early, want to see their purchases, buy more in person, and overall. 

My wife and I started a couple weeks ago, with some well priced basics at Costco. Better now than last minute.

