Trisha Ruiz and her husband of Ft. Worth, are receiving a lot of attention due to their chicken coop which Mr. Ruiz built, a take-off of the Texas-based Whataburger chain, which they call, 'What-a-chick'n."

Video of She wanted chickens and a Whataburger within walking distance. She got both.

NBC 5 has more details, photos and video.

Wonder if the Ruiz's will eventually have a drive-thru for the chickens, so they can just drop off their eggs?