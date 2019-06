By Larry Collins

This year, Special Olympics Texas held its first State Cheer Championship and Liberty Cheer from Midlothian won gold Medals.

"It’s hard for me to not cry, because I’m so excited to see all the things my child has learned," Beth Lopez of Red Oak said.

Lopez’s 26-year-old daughter, Catherine, is one of the cheerleaders on the medal-winning team.

