Ready to make someone's Candy Corn fly out the wrong direction? LOL!

If making Halloween even more memorable this year is part of your plan, The Ladders reports Hurts' Donut Co. will help you do so... with a sCaReY clown!

Yes, for an extra $5, Hurts' Donut Company will be send a frightening looking clowny-person, with your doughnut order, on the above noted days.

Results may vary. LOL!

Happy Halloween!