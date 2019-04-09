FedEx Robot Delivery Test Trials Begin This Summer In North Texas

According to NBC 5, FedEx is planning to have it's new Same-Day Bot local on-demand delivery service available in in Plano and Frisco, asap!

The 200 lb. battery-operated FedEx Same-Day Bot has cameras and sensors to help it navigate city streets, hazards, and can operate on unpaved surfaces, over curbs, steps, carry up to 100 pounds, and looks kind of like a FedEx package on wheels.

The new FedEx Same-Day Bot will have a late July or early August test period in which it will execute internal deliveries between the FedEx Office Headquarters in Plano on Legacy Dr. and a FedEx retail location 1.5 miles away in the Legacy West development. The FedEx Same-Day Bot will be accompanied at first for safety.

FedEx CEO Brian Philips says if testing proves well, the unit can be customized for companies that need quick short-distance deliveries.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere knows autonomous vehicle services are part of the future and told NBC 5, "It's a question of when and it's a question of how will our infrastructure be able to handle this."