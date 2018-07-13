North Texas 'Grumps Burgers' Ranked 4th Best In U.S.

Texans are long known for loving beef, and when it comes to hamburgers, one Texas burger outlet is now in the national spotlight!

NBC 5 reports when it comes to the best hamburgers in America, TripAdvisor ranks Grumps Burgers (Burleson, Stephenville, Granbury and Cleburne) as having the 4th best hamburger in the U.S!

In addition, Grumps Burgers has earned other accolades from TripAdvisor, The Granbury Chamber Of Commerce, Burleson Star, Empire Tribune, Ceburne Times Review, Hood County News, Star Group, Zest Fest Food Challenge, Chile Pepper Magazine, Ultra Spoon, Tarleton State Awards, and Talk of The Town News.

Best wishes and continued success to Grumps Burgers!