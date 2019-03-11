Alamo Drafthouse Welcoming North Texas Teachers For FREE During Spring Break (March 11-14)

Guidelive reports this Spring Break week (March 11-14), Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas, Richardson, Irving and Denton is providing North Texas teachers the opportunity to see a before-5 p.m. matinee movie for FREE.

All a teacher needs to do is show their faculty I.D. at the box-office. Homeschooling parents can simply show their documentation and receive the same special treatment.

In addition, the aforementioned Alamo Drafthouse locations will allow North Texas teachers this privilege once-per-day!

Alamo has been connecting with North Texas teachers via freebies since 2015, including Teacher Appreciation Wednesdays in the summer months.

Teachers, from a personal note, having worked in movie theaters when I was a kid, I realize the majority of movie theater ticket profits go to the film companies and distributors. With that mind, when enjoying your FREE Alamo Drafthouse movie, please remember to purchase something at the concession stand, which is where a theaters earns the majority of it's income.

Teachers, enjoy Spring Break, and thank you for doing what you do!