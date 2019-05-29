WEATHER ALERT For North Texas!

May 29, 2019
Blake Powers
Stormy Weather Ahead Warning Sign

Photo: JimVallee/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Those clouds you're seeing across North Texas are likely to bring you some rain into tonight and heavy at times.

According to 98.7KLUV's sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff:

TODAY

  • Flash Flood Watch (1-3 inches possible) ending at 7am tomorrow. Peak time 3-9 p.m.
  • Threat Level - 3 out of 5
  • Tornado Threat - 10%
  • Hail & Wind Threat - 30%
  • Flooding Threat - 50%
  • Weather aware Noon-4pm west and north of DFW.
  • All severe threats north of I-20 from 4pm to 9pm.
  • Possible TOR watch by 3pm for most of north Texas.

TONIGHT

  • Storms end by midnight, dryer air, low - mid 60s

TOMORROW

  • M-SUNNY - lower humidity - 83

Keep listening to me this afternoon, 2-7pm, on 98.7KLUV for North Texas weather updates.

 

Tags: 
NewsRadio 1080 KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff
North Texas Weather
May 29 2019 North Texas Weather
DFW Weather Forecast

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes