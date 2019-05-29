WEATHER ALERT For North Texas!

Those clouds you're seeing across North Texas are likely to bring you some rain into tonight and heavy at times.

According to 98.7KLUV's sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff:

TODAY

Flash Flood Watch (1-3 inches possible) ending at 7am tomorrow. Peak time 3-9 p.m.

Threat Level - 3 out of 5

Tornado Threat - 10%

Hail & Wind Threat - 30%

Flooding Threat - 50%

Weather aware Noon-4pm west and north of DFW.

All severe threats north of I-20 from 4pm to 9pm.

Possible TOR watch by 3pm for most of north Texas.

TONIGHT

Storms end by midnight, dryer air, low - mid 60s

TOMORROW

M-SUNNY - lower humidity - 83

Keep listening to me this afternoon, 2-7pm, on 98.7KLUV for North Texas weather updates.