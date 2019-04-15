UPDATE: Lori Loughlin & Husband Plead NOT GUILTY On All Charges

Eventhough a plea bargain is still on the table for former Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, which would include a maximum of 4 years/9 months in prison, TMZ reports both chose not to appear in court and have pled NOT GUILTY to:

conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

honest services mail and wire fraud

and money laundering

The U.S. Attorney out of Boston gave Loughlin, Giannulli and the other parents involved in the massive college briberty scheme the opportunity to take a plea, or face the Grand Jury, additional charges, and longer jail sentences.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid a USC athletic coach $500k to help both of their daughters gain admission to the college.