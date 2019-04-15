UPDATE: Lori Loughlin & Husband Plead NOT GUILTY On All Charges
April 15, 2019
Eventhough a plea bargain is still on the table for former Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, which would include a maximum of 4 years/9 months in prison, TMZ reports both chose not to appear in court and have pled NOT GUILTY to:
- conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud
- honest services mail and wire fraud
- and money laundering
The U.S. Attorney out of Boston gave Loughlin, Giannulli and the other parents involved in the massive college briberty scheme the opportunity to take a plea, or face the Grand Jury, additional charges, and longer jail sentences.
Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid a USC athletic coach $500k to help both of their daughters gain admission to the college.