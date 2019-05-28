Snake Found In Texas Walmart Shopping Cart

May 28, 2019
Blake Powers
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Anything is possible in Texas, including getting more than what you want, at Walmart!

Over the weekend, a shopping cart attendant at Walmart in Cross Roads (approx. 5 miles east of Denton) was startled when they came upon a cart... with a snake!

The employee's scream was heard by a patrolling Northeast Police officer.

John Heckaman, a.k.a 'The Snake Charmer" of nearby Savannah, was brought in, and bitten, while removing the rat snack. 

Hope John is o.k., and no word on the snake's future. LOL!

 

 

