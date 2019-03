Last night the NHL welcomed Channel 4 news anchor "Ron Burgundy" (Will Ferrell) to the broadcast booth in his play-by-play debut for the L.A. Kings/San Jose Sharks game!

Video of Ron Burgundy calls the 2nd period of the LA Kings game (FULL)

An excellent example of how to seize control... ahem... even when you're not always for sure what you're talking about... and making it sound like you DO... and having fun! LOL!

Ron Burgundy, "He's got the goods".

LOL!