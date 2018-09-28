Want To Taste a Rotisserie Chicken, Clam or Mac & Cheese Candy Cane?

This Holiday Season could be a l-i-t-t-l-e different for you, tradition and taste-wise!

Archie McPhee, a Novelty store known for "Confusing Seattle Since 1983" , has been doing so "for more than 30 years", according to their website.

Archie McPhee offers a huge assortment of gag gifts, plus they offer unconventional candy cane flavors.

Currently, yellow and white striped Mac & Cheese Canes are drawing attention.

If the above isn't different enough for you, try Rotisserie Chicken Candy Canes and clam flavored Clamdy Canes.

Well, I'll have to clap for all the above.

Too bad I don't have 10 hands... :)