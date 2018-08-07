'NSYNC's Lance Bass Claims Being Used and Loses "The Brady Bunch" House To HGTV

Recently, TMZ reported 'NSYNC singer Lance Bass was one of the bidders on the famous Studio City CA house used for exterior shots in the iconic 1969-1974 family sit-com, The Brady Bunch.

Bass told TMZ he's such a fan of the series, that he's watched each episode 50 times. His plan was to flip the house to a Brady Bunch era style, just like the original TV show, and put it on the market.

The property listed for $1.885 mil and Lance said the real estate agent told him the seller would look at all bids after last Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline and highest bidder would purchase it. Bass said 5 mins before the deadline, he knew what was needed to make the highest bid, and placed an offer of $3mil. Soon, he received a call from the realtor, informing him he was getting the property. However... 24 hours later... the realtor called him to say an "unforeseen circumstance" had arose and another buyer made a higher offer.

Lance says he learned a Hollywood studio had planned to outbid anyone and feels he was used to raised the price.

Now, TMZ reports HGTV announced it has obtained the Brady Bunch house and claims planning to return it to it's "1970s glory."

