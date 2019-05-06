SEE: Nurse Appreciation Week Freebies & Discounts

May 6, 2019
Happy Nurses Week

This is Nurse Appreciation Week, and according to NBC 5, here are what these businesses, at participating locations and with a current nurse I.D., wit are offering to them FREE or at a discount. Call ahead to the location you are planning to visit to make sure of it's participation. Plus, other national and locally owned businesses may be participating, so remember to ask. 

Nurse Apprecation Week

  • Cinnabon: through May 11, nurses get a choice of a FREE minibon roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.
  • Arby's: teachers and administrators with their I.D. receive a FREE sandwich
  • Cotton Patch Café: 20% off through this Friday
  • Potbelly Sandwiches: get a FREE drink or cookie with a purchase of a sandwich or salad. ID or scrubs required.
  • Scooters Coffee: 50% off any drink TODAY/Monday.
  • Dairy Queen: $2.00 off any mobile app purchase of at least $10 (discount not exclusive to nurses)
  • Amazon: a collection of FREE nursing books available on Kindle for a limited time.
  • Uniform Advantage: recieve 50% off uniforms this week (formerly known as Lydia's Uniforms)
  • Sleep Number: discounts to licensed medical pros.
  • Disney World: discounted rates are being offered at Disney's Swan and Dolphin resorts at 800.227.1500 with the code DREAMS.

If you know of more offers for nurses this week, let me know!

Thank you to all nurses for doing what they do!

Nurse Appreciation Week
Nurse Appreciation Week Freebies & Discounts

