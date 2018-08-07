Nutella Is Hiring 60 Taste Testers To Eat Nutella All Day

Do you love Nutella? Have you ever wanted to live in Italy?

If that sounds like you, then Nutella has the perfect job offer. The Ferrero Company, which makes Nutella is looking for 60 sensory judges, who will get paid to taste their products.

There are only a few stigmas, Ferrero is looking for the average consumer with no experience required, and you can’t have any food allergies, must be familiar with computers and be willing to move to Alba, Italy, where Ferrero's headquarters are located.

60 volunteers will be selected to begin a three-month training program designed to sharpen your sense of taste and smell, as well as teach you the correct terminology to describe your reactions.

At the end of the training, 40 applicants will be selected to be part of two tasting groups.

If you really love Nutella you’ll sign up.

Via: USA Today