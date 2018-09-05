First Look: Brie Larson As Captain Marvel

Ever since the announcement that Captain Marvel would be coming to the MCU, fans have been anxiously waiting for the popular Marvel Comics character to make her debut alongside the likes of Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers.

And this year, that excitement was increased when we finally received our first tease at her existence in the universe at the end of ''Avengers: Infinity War".

Well, thanks to Brie Larson and Entertainment Weekly we finally have our first official look at the cosmic super heroine in full costume!

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

On September 4, 2018, Larson Tweeted to Entertainment Weekly teasing what many assumed would be the first trailer for "Captain Marvel".

Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 5, 2018

Unfortunately we still have to wait for the trailer, but there has been plenty of excitement to be had. The new issue also features still shots from the film as well.

Especially hyped for Gemma Chan as the Kree sniper Minn-Erva and Lashana Lynch as the Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. https://t.co/r0uGBeOem2 #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/DHOa6sRwLc — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) September 5, 2018

However it's probably safe to say the first trailer will be attached to "Venom" when that film hits theaters this October.

-story via yahoo.com