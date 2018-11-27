Oprah's Mother Has Passed

TMZ reports after taking some quite time for privacy, Oprah Winfrey's niece Alisha Hayes has posted that Vernita Lee, Oprah's mom, passed away Thanksgiving Day, at age 83.

When Oprah was born in 1954, and Vernita was a housemaid who moved from Mississippi to Milwaukee for work, leaving Oprah with her maternal grandmother until she was 6. When Oprah finally moved to be with her mom, the years and lack of contact had created a void between them.

In 1963, Vernita had another girl, gave her up for adoption, and Oprah finally met her half-sister (Patricia) in 2010. Oprah helped Patricia by arranging for her college education. Vernita also had a song named Jeffrey, who passed from AIDS in 1989.

Fortunately, Oprah and Vernita mended their relationship and in 1990, Vernita guested on her program.

TMZ reports sources saying Vernita, who became a hospital dietition after reconnecting with Oprah, moved into a posh Milwaukee condo, and recieved $5k per month from Oprah.

Vernita Lee is survived by Oprah, Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, grandchildren Alisha Hayes, Chrishaunda Lee Perez, Aquarius Lofton, Andre Brown, and great-grandchildren Jaxon Praise Perez, Chai Theresa Perez, Donovan Hayes and Trinity Hayes.

Vernita's private funeral was performed and memorial donations are asked to be made to feedingamerica.org.

Oprah shared this.

R.I.P., Vernita.