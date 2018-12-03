Original Studio Chairs From The Oprah Winfrey Show Being Auctioned To Help Gifted Disadvantaged Girls

December 3, 2018
Blake Powers
Oprah Winfrey

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

 
Blake Powers

The Oprah Winfrey Show ran for 25 seasons, 4,500 episodes and ending in 2011. Now, according to TMZScreenbid is auctioning off 48 official studio audience chairs from the program, for charity.

The chairs, each with it's own authentication plaque, are very reasonably priced, with an asking bid of under $100 each.

Proceeds from studio chairs will benefit Oprah's Leadership Academy Foundation in South Africa, which helps gifted girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The auction for The Oprah Winfrey Show chairs ends Dec. 17.

What a cool piece of television history!

 

 

 
The Oprah Winfrey Show
Screenbids
Oprah Winfrey Show Studio Chairs
Oprah
Oprah's Leadership Academy Foundation in South Africa

