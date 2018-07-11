Original 'Willy Wonka' Star Denise "Violet" Nickerson Suffers Stroke

TMZ reports Denise Nickerson, who played "Violet" in the original Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, recently suffered a stroke, which has left her in critical condition.

Nickerson's family is experiencing financial difficulties, and a Facebook group has been started, which is providing updates on her status, and also offering autographed items to help with her medical expenses.

TMZ says family sources say Denise has received a pacemaker, is in ICU, currently being nourished via feeding tubes, and will have a procedure today.

Denise is also known from being a regular on the ABC series Dark Shadows, The Electric Company, and even appeared on The Brady Bunch.

So far, around $2,500 has been raised for Denise's care.

Best wishes to Denise for a full recovery.