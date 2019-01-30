Over 300 Coppell Students Miss School This Week Due To Winter Cold & Flu Season

The winter cold and flu season is fully entrenched in Coppell, where over 300 students of Coppell Middle School West missed school Monday and yesterday due to flu or flu-like issues, as reported by NBC 5.

CMS West reported 235 students were absent Monday, 115 left school early, and 325 students were reported absent yesterday.

With an enrollment of approx. 1,300, 25% of the student body being out, is significant.

Coppell ISD notified parents of the situation by letter, included the district's health attendance guidelines, and reminded them of flu shots.

The letter also noted, "The flu is a virus and is easily passed to others. The main symptom of the flu is fever and can include body aches, chills, cough and congestion, sore throat, or vomiting," the letter said. "Your child should stay home until fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of a fever suppressing over the counter medication (such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen)."

There is still plenty of time for a stronger show of winter force and for the cold and flu season to escalate. Take precautions and be well.