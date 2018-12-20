Overwhelming Support Prompts SNL's Pete Davidson Into Mental Care

December 20, 2018
Blake Powers
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York, NY, on November 15, 2018.

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Due to Saturday Night Live co-star Pete Davidson's Instagram post last weekend in which he wrote, "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore. i'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i dol you so (heart emoji)" and the tremendous amount of support he has received from loved ones, Pete is now recieving the treatment he needs, according to TMZ

Family and friends are totally behind Pete, which has greatly improved his spirits.

Davidson is planning to return to Saturday Night Live after it's Holiday Season break, mid next month. 

No details yet on Pete's mental care, however you can be certain, with SNL's leader Lorne Michaels supporting Davidson's situation, he's most likely receiving the best treatment available. 

Best wishes to Pete for a healthier and happier New Year!

