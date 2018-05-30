Papua New Guinea To Ban Facebook For 1 Month

Yes, hard to imagine, but true!

Post Courier reports the South Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, population 8,000,000, will ban Facebook for 1 month!

Why?

Communications Minister Sam Basil says doing so will enable research to be done to learn how Facebook is being used by residents.

Basil says his Ministry is trying to enforce the Cyber Crime Act which was legislated in 2016.

“The time will allow information to be collected to identify users that hide behind fake accounts, users that upload pornographic images, users that post false and misleading information on Facebook to be filtered and removed."

Basil also notes, "We can also look at the possibility of creating a new social network site for PNG citizens to use with genuine profiles as well."

The exact time for the month-long Facebook ban has yet to be announced.

Imagine a country with a population slighter smaller than that of New York City, banning Facebook for 1 month? Better yet, imagine if New York City banned Facebook for 1 month? Chaos! Lol!