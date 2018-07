Paramount Network To Debut 'Fast and Furious" Star Documentary: 'I Am Paul Walker'

Almost 5 years ago, Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, age 40, left his mortal existance, victim of a 100mph car accident/fire. Now, Paramount Network is preparing to debut a documentary on his life titled, I Am Paul Walker.

FOX News reports I Am Paul Walker will reveal his life, humanitarian efforts, and career, as told by family video footage and untold stories, shared by family, friends and professional colleagues.

Video of 'I Am Paul Walker' Official Trailer | Paramount Network

I Am Paul Walker, premieres Aug. 11, 8 p.m. CT, on Paramount Network.