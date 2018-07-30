Paramount Network To Debut 'Fast and Furious" Star Documentary: 'I Am Paul Walker'

Almost 5 years ago, Fast and Furious star Paul Walker, age 40, left his mortal existance, victim of a 100mph car accident/fire. Now, Paramount Network is preparing to debut a documentary on his life titled, I Am Paul Walker.

FOX News reports I Am Paul Walker will reveal his life, humanitarian efforts, and career, as told by family video footage and untold stories, shared by family, friends and professional colleagues.

Video of &#039;I Am Paul Walker&#039; Official Trailer | Paramount Network

I Am Paul Walker, premieres Aug. 11, 8 p.m. CT, on Paramount Network.