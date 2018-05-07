Paris Hilton Attends Sentencing For Woman Found Guilty Of Hacking Her

Not taking into consideration the financial power many celebrities have is unwise, for hackers.

Today, TMZ caught up with Paris Hilton as she was entering a courthouse for the sentencing of Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan, who hacked her, her private photos and over $100,000.

Federal authorities arrrested the hacker in November and a plea bargain was struck. The woman pled guilty to bank fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors recommended a 4.75 year sentence... and that's exactly what she received!