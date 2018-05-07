April 27, 2018 - Paris Hilton at "The American Meme" screening at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York

Paris Hilton Attends Sentencing For Woman Found Guilty Of Hacking Her

May 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Not taking into consideration the financial power many celebrities have is unwise, for hackers.

Today, TMZ caught up with Paris Hilton as she was entering a courthouse for the sentencing of Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan, who hacked her, her private photos and over $100,000.

Federal authorities arrrested the hacker in November and a plea bargain was struck. The woman pled guilty to bank fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors recommended a 4.75 year sentence... and that's exactly what she received!

 

