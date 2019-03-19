Paris Jackson Attempts Suicide and Refuses Rehab

March 19, 2019
Blake Powers
18 March 2019 - Hollywood, California - Paris Jackson. The Premiere Of Netflix's "The Dirt" held at The Wolf Theatre at The ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome.

Photo: Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

After being distrought over the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, Paris Jackson attempted suicide early Saturday morning by slitting her wrists and was taken to hospital where she was placed on a temporary 5150 hold, as reported by TMZ

A few hours later, Paris told the hospital her lawyers were taking her to UCLA Medical Center. So, she was released with them, but never arrived at UCLA Medical Center.

Jackson's people were ready to get her into rehab for this and substance abuse issues, however... she refused.

Being almost 21, Paris can make this decision, and it stands, for the time being.

Best wishes to Paris towards getting the help she needs.

 

 

 

 

Paris Jackson
Attempted Suicide
Substance Abuse
5150 Hold
UCLA Medical Center
rehab

