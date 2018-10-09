SEE Pat Benatar's Daughter/Actress Hana Giraldo On The Beach

98.7K-LUV artist and 80s star Pat Benatar's daughter Hana Giraldo, is following her mom and dad (Neil Giraldo) into the entertainment biz, as an actress.

So far, Hana Giraldo has 11 credits on her acting resume according to IMDB, three of which are currently in production.

TMZ recently caught Hana posing on the beach in Malibu, CA with friend/makeup artist Kristen Hancher.

Click HERE to see Hana and decide for yourself how much she favors her mom!

"Hit Me With Your Best Shot", Hana!

