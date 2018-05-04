Paul McCartney Awarded Companion of Honour Medal By Queen Elizabeth II
May 4, 2018
TMZ reports Sir Paul McCartney received another U.K. accolade this morning, a Companion of Honour, and the medal was placed around his neck by Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.
The Companion of Honour award is given to a person who has made outstanding achievements. Others who have earned it include Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, actress Judi Dench and actor Sir Ian McKellen.
Two months ago Ringo Starr was knighted, and now it seams he has a little more catching up to do... :).
Congratulations to Paul!