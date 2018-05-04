Paul McCartney Awarded Companion of Honour Medal By Queen Elizabeth II

TMZ reports Sir Paul McCartney received another U.K. accolade this morning, a Companion of Honour, and the medal was placed around his neck by Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

The Companion of Honour award is given to a person who has made outstanding achievements. Others who have earned it include Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, actress Judi Dench and actor Sir Ian McKellen.

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Two months ago Ringo Starr was knighted, and now it seams he has a little more catching up to do... :).

Congratulations to Paul!