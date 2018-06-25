'Pawn Stars' Rick "Old Man" Harrison Has Died

Pawn Stars fan favorite Richard Harrison, best known at "Old Man", died this morning at age 77, "surrounded by those he loved" according to son, Rick Harrison.

TMZ reports Richard Harrison moved to Las Vegas in the early '80s and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with Rick.

In July 2009, the family and daily life of Richard was turned into the TV program Pawn Stars and it quickly became a hit.

Richard Harrison was a U.S. Navy vet, often spoke of his military background on the program, and hadn't been seen on the show much the past couple years. Harrison's cause of death has not been released.

TMZ spoke with a representative of The History Channel who said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and ‘Pawn Stars’ family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor."

Rick Harrison said today, "He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over." Rick also noted, "He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad."

Sincerest condolences to the Harrison family, The History Channel and fans of Pawn Stars.