Payless Pranks California Fashionistas With Fake Store & Prices

November 30, 2018
Blake Powers
No, you don't always get what you pay for!

NBC 5 reports Payless opened a fake store in Santa Monica, CA with a launch party aimed at fashionistas, featuring a bogus line of shoes named "Palessi", which shoppers paid as much as $645 per pair for!

After $3,000 in shoes were sold... Payless... decided it was time to pony-up... the truth!

The supposed expensive shoes, are actually priced $19.99 to $39.99 at Payless.

One of the shoppers said, "Shut up! Are you serious?"

All of the pranked shoppers received refunds and were given the shoes they chose.

Payless plans to use the shoppers' reactions for a series of commercials. Very wise!

 

