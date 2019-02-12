WATCH: 98.7 KLUV's First Look Of Peppa Pig World Of Play Inside Grapevine Mills

Kids and parents rejoice as Peppa Pig's World of Play is officially open at Grapevine Mills.

Based on the popular British kid's cartoon Peppa Pig, the indoor theme park will give kids a place to play, climb and explore.

"The play center will fuel the imaginations of young children and encourage development through a variety of immersive learning-based play to enhance creative, physical, sensory, role-play, construction and social skills," developers told NBC 5. "There will also be themed party rooms for birthdays, a movie theater/screening room, facilities for families to relax and play and, of course, plenty of muddy puddles."

The 14,000 square foot facility is the first Peppa-themed playground to open in the US, and only the second in the world. The first one opened in Shanghai, China, last year and a third is expected to open in Michigan later this year.

"Peppa Pig World Of Play" Attraction Manager Tyron Calton told NBC 5, "We’re putting a significant investment into 'Peppa Pig World of Play' to ensure that the experience is authentic, immersive and truly memorable for our youngest visitors and their families. Grapevine Mills is the perfect location to open 'Peppa Pig World of Play,' and we’re confident that when doors open, Dallas-Fort Worth area families will enjoy a truly unforgettable experience as they step into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig.”

Admission is $20 for kids and $5 for adults.

Video of Jump into the world of Peppa Pig to laugh, learn and play!

Learn more here