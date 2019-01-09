"Peppa Pig World Of Play" Opening Next Month at Grapevine Mills Mall

If you or someone you know has kids or grandkids who are into the Britain's children's cartoon "Peppa Pig", you may know that Brits have a 'Peppa Pig World Of Play" family playground for kids. Now, the second in the world... is coming to North Texas!

NBC 5 reports the 14,000 sq.ft. "Peppa Pig World Of Play", the first of it's kind in the U.S., with 14 themed play areas re-created from the show, is coming to Grapevine Mills Mall.

Developers tell NBC 5, "The play center will fuel the imaginations of young children and encourage development through a variety of immersive learning-based play to enhance creative, physical, sensory, role-play, construction and social skills." Plus, "There will also be themed party rooms for birthdays, a movie theater/screening room, facilities for families to relax and play and, of course, plenty of muddy puddles."

"Peppa Pig World Of Play" Attraction Manager Tyron Calton told NBC 5, "We’re putting a significant investment into 'Peppa Pig World of Play' to ensure that the experience is authentic, immersive and truly memorable for our youngest visitors and their families. Grapevine Mills is the perfect location to open 'Peppa Pig World of Play,' and we’re confident that when doors open, Dallas-Fort Worth area families will enjoy a truly unforgettable experience as they step into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig.”

"Peppa Pig World Of Play" opens next month.

More details at https://www.peppapigworldofplay.com/dallasfw/