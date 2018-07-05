Here's The Perfect Car Horn For Southern Drivers!

Driving in Texas can be rough at times. Anytime between 9am-7pm can be rush hour, really, and you're bound to encounter an errant driver who isn't really paying attention to the road.

Sometimes you think about honking your horn, but a car's horn is one of the most annoying sounds in the world, and sometimes sounds just too aggressive for a minor driving annoyance. Plus, with the South's penchant for hospitality, sometimes we don't want to be too mean and honk the horn. Some of us at least. You probably know a few people who will honk at a stop sign for being too close.

Well for those who would like to express their Southern hospitality, even through their car horn, look no further than "The Happy Honk." It's a car horn loaded with hundreds of southern phrases to "remind drivers that other people are behind them, and you have places to be." All of these phrases are polite, but polite in the way that your mother politely explains to her friends why you're not married with a family yet.

Plus, when driving situations get really hairy, and you want to throw a "highway hissy fit," with your purchase of "The Happy Honk," you'll receive the "Bless Your Horn" for free!

Video of The Perfect Horn for Southern Drivers

Wouldn't that be great if it were real?