U.S Air Force Pilots Accidentally Draw In The Sky What Looks Like A Big ... Ahem!

CNN reports during a Tuesday training exercise over Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, pilots of the F-35, a deadly, versatile, stealthy, and agile in-air weapon. accidentally created a condensed air trail, that formed a phallic shape.

Base officials insist this resulted from normal flight maneuvers of the jets during a simulated dogfight.

A Luke Air Force Base spokesperson told CNN, "We've seen the photos that have been circulating online from Tuesday afternoon. 56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers ... resulted in the creation of the contrails."

LOL!