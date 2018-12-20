PHOTO: Collin County Goes From Coyotes to Bobcats!

This week, Frisco officials reported a Coyote suspected of being involved in (5) attacks on people since October in the Eldorado Pkwy/Granbury Rd./Rogers Rd. area, was apprehended.

Today, NBC 5 reports a Frisco woman captured a photo of (4) bobcats, sitting on her backyard fence, during the day.

The resident said despite the bobcats not showing any aggression, they did leave a dead rabbit on her back porch, which animal control officers removed.

According to Defenders of Wildlife, "Bobcats mainly hunt rabbits and hares. Bobcats are also known to eat rodents, birds, bats and even adult deer, which they usually consume during the winter months, as well as lambs, poultry and young pigs when a ranch is near."

Bottom line... keep your pets inside because who knows what a hungry and chilled bobcat may decide will be dinner for the day.