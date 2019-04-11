PHOTO: Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Reunite For "Coming 2 America"

April 11, 2019
Blake Powers
Eddie Murphy

Photo: ISA/imageSPACE/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

In 1988, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall starred in the Paramount Pictures drama/romance, "Coming To America", and now they are set to reprise their roles as "Prince Akeem Joffer" and "Semmi".

At the end of the movie, Prince Akeem marries, Semmi has his eyes on a woman, and no one knows what happened after that... because a sequel was never done.

Now, PEOPLE reports Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are reuniting and will reprise the above mentioned roles for a sequel titled, Coming 2 America.

Eddie and Arsenio were recently together with costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who earned an Oscar for her work with Black Panther, and she shared the following pic.

----GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS! It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar. . . . . . . #RuthIsComingToAmerica2 #costumedesign #costumedesigner #blackfilm #eddiemurphy #arseniohall #oscar #oscars #ComingToAmerica #ComingToAmerica2

A post shared by Ruth E. Carter (@therealruthecarter) on

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, who played Prince Akeem's father, is set to reprise his role as well. 

FOX35 reports the script will be written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and the movie will be directed by Craig Brewer, who's credits include Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan, Katy Perry: Part of Me, and the Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, which stars Eddie Murphy and will be released this year.

Coming 2 America, in theaters, Friday Aug. 7, 2020. 

Tags: 
Eddie Murphy
Arsenio Hall
Coming 2 America
Prince Akeem
Semmi

