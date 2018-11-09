PHOTO: John Mellencamp & Meg Ryan Are Engaged!

November 9, 2018
Blake Powers
John Mellencamp & Meg Ryan

Photo: Dan Harr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

After 7 years of dating, Meg Ryan made the announcement in a simple and artistic way. Taking into consideration John's love of art/painting, he probably gives it a thumbs up.

ENGAGED!

A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on

John is 67 and was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 - 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 - 1989, Elaine Irwin from 1992 - 2011, and has 5 children. 

Meg is 56, was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 - 2001 and has 2 children, Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan, her adopted daughter from China.

Seems 7 truly is, a lucky number.

Best wishes to John and Meg!

 

 

 

Tags: 
John Mellencamp
Meg Ryan
Celebrity Engagements

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes