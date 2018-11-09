PHOTO: John Mellencamp & Meg Ryan Are Engaged!

After 7 years of dating, Meg Ryan made the announcement in a simple and artistic way. Taking into consideration John's love of art/painting, he probably gives it a thumbs up.

ENGAGED! A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:08am PST

John is 67 and was married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 - 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 - 1989, Elaine Irwin from 1992 - 2011, and has 5 children.

Meg is 56, was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 - 2001 and has 2 children, Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan, her adopted daughter from China.

Seems 7 truly is, a lucky number.

Best wishes to John and Meg!