Ready For A Kelsey Grammer "Frasier" Reboot?

Remember the hit NBC TV show Cheers, which aired from Sept. 20, 1982 - May 20, 1993.

Less than 4 months later, NBC TV debuted a spin-off from the above mention program called Frazier, starring Kelsey Grammer. The program earned 37 Primetime Emmy Awards (a record at the time for a scripted series) and it too had an 11-year-run, from Sept. 16, 1993 - May 13, 2004

Video of Frasier Intros Compilation (Every theme and animation used)

A look at the final scene, from the final episode.

Video of Frasier Final Episode - Goodnight Seattle

Since last summer, Kelsey has been teasing about the possibility of reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane for a reboot of the series. Grammer has even mentioned wanting the original cast to return, plus to make some major changes to his character.

Now, TMZ reports Grammer was recently seen in London, carrying a binder with what appeared to be a Frasier script!

